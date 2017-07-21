EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — A fur trade organization is among two groups offering a total of $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the culprits in the release of about 38,000 mink from a Minnesota farm that led to the death of thousands of the animals.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2vIiARm ) reports that Fur Commission USA is offering $10,000 and Tri-County Crime Stoppers is offer $1,000 for information about how more than $750,000 worth of mink were released from Lang Farms near Eden Valley earlier this week.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson has said he believes animal rights activists released the mink.

Thousands of the mink have died from heat, stress and dehydration, said Fur Commission USA Executive Director Michael Whelan. Most of the animals that died were young and hadn’t yet been weaned from their mothers.

The domesticated animals aren’t equipped to live outside the farm environment where they receive food and water daily, he said.

Many of the animals that survived continue to suffer from dehydration and stress. Whelan said he expects more will die within the coming weeks.

“Anyone who thinks they are helping the animals by doing this are severely misinformed,” Whelan said. “This is a crime against the animals as much as against the Lang family.”

The Lang family has been raising mink for four generations.

The crime falls under the Federal Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act statute and is being investigated by the Stearns County Sheriff’s office and the FBI, Whelan said.

Residents who spot mink running loose in the area are warned not to approach them. Instead residents are encouraged to notify Lang Farms so an experienced mink handler can recapture the animal.

