PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl has taken over the Twitter account of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and is spending the day being chauffeured to official events.
Governor-for-a-day Mianna Gonsalves (mee-AH’-nah gon-SAHLVZ’) was sworn in to her temporary role Friday by a state Supreme Court justice. The Providence Journal captured the ceremony on video.
Raimondo, a Democrat, selected the East Providence fifth grader to fill in based on a winning essay Gonsalves wrote for Women’s History Month.
Their shared Twitter feed Friday was filled with shout-outs from prominent female politicians, including Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is New Hampshire’s former governor, tweeted: “Congrats Mianna: here’s to having more women governors all across the country!”
Only five states have female governors.
