JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy has been struck and killed by a commuter bus in New Jersey.
A spokesman for the Hudson County sheriff’s office says George Gonzalez was hit while crossing a street at around 8 a.m. Friday in Jersey City.
He was taken to the hospital in very critical condition and later died.
It wasn’t immediately clear who owned the bus.
Grief counselors were sent to the boy’s school to speak with fellow students.
