METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The father of an 11-month-old girl who died after she was left in a hot car has been arrested.
A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman says 40-year-old Sheng Li faces a negligent-homicide charge for Thursday’s death of Clair Li.
Li is being held at the parish jail. Bond had not been set. Jail records did not show whether he’s represented by an attorney.
Authorities say the child was found unresponsive after the parents realized she had been left in the car. The baby was taken to East Jefferson General Hospital, where personnel unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate her. She was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.
Investigators are uncertain how long the child was left in the hot vehicle.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.