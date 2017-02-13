GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana say a school bus carrying about 40 children has overturned, and 11 children have been taken to hospitals.
Acadian Ambulance tells WAFB-TV (http://bit.ly/2kCwTSy) that their injuries were minor to moderate.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Monday on Louisiana Highway 43 in St. Helena Parish about 2 miles out of Greensburg.
Officials say about 40 children were on the bus.
Greensburg is about 45 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.
