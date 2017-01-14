PATNA, India (AP) — At least 17 people drowned and 10 others were missing after their overcrowded boat capsized in a river in eastern India on Saturday, police said.

Police officer Chandan Kushwaha said the incident took place as 40 people were returning by the boat after attending a Hindu religious festival in a village across the river near Patna, the state capital of Bihar.

Kushwaha said 13 people have been rescued and hospitalized.

Rescuers are continuing to search for more survivors. They have so far recovered 17 bodies from the river, Kushwaha said.

Police say the boat could carry up to 25 passengers, but it was overcrowded because people were returning to Patna after attending the Hindu festival, which was organized by the state government.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Boat accidents are common in India, with life jackets usually not provided to those on board in remote areas.