GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say 11 children have been injured in a crash involving an overturned church van in central Indiana.
Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche says all 11 children on the church van were injured and transported to hospitals in Greenfield and Indianapolis.
IU Health says three children were taken to Riley Hospital in serious condition and one patient was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition. Their names haven’t been released. Both hospitals are in Indianapolis.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Friday. Rasche says the crash involved two other vehicles and those drivers weren’t injured. It is not clear how the crash developed.
The van was from Trinity Park United Methodist Church in Greenfield.