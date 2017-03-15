WACO, Texas (AP) — Eleven bikers have filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging their civil rights were violated when they were arrested after the 2015 shootout at a Central Texas restaurant.
In their lawsuit, the 11 contend they were arrested without cause after the shootout that killed nine people at the Twin Peaks restaurant and bar in Waco.
The Waco Tribune-Herald (http://bit.ly/2mPMDF8) reports the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from defendants McLennan County and the city of Waco, former Waco Police Chief Brent Stroman, Detective Manuel Chavez, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and other unidentified government employees.
Last week, Morgan English sued county and city officials, alleging civil rights violations and asking for $350 million in damages.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Seattle pedestrians to navigate 8-lane waterfront road after legal fight ends
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
- Seahawks sign running back Eddie Lacy
___
This story has been corrected to delete reference to second lawsuit filed, which has come into question.
___
Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.