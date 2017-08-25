NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A 100-year-old World War II veteran from New York has received several overdue medals for her military service.
Patricia Knibbs (nihbs) was honored Thursday during a ceremony in the city of Niagara Falls, where she has lived for most her life.
The Tioga (ty-OH’-guh) County, Pennsylvania, native worked at an ammunition factory after her brothers went off to war, then volunteered in January 1944 for the Women’s Army Corps.
Knibbs turned 100 on Feb. 4 and still works as a beautician.
She had received some but not all the medals to which she was entitled after her honorable discharge in 1946. On Thursday, she received the Good Conduct, American Campaign, WWII Victory and the Women’s Army Corps medals.
She received them through the help of congressman Brian Higgins of Buffalo.