BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine resident celebrating her 100th birthday says wine is the secret to her longevity.
WCSH-TV reports (http://on.wcsh6.com/2sw17KV ) Florence Bearse, of Bangor, turned 100 Thursday. The Massachusetts native dedicated her life to running a restaurant and serving others before retiring.
The centenarian is known for both her sense of humor and her no-nonsense attitude at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation.
Bearse says she also likes her wine. She adds that people shouldn’t “take any bologna” if they want to live to be 100.
