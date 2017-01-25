AVOCA, N.Y. (AP) — An animal welfare group is caring for the scores of puppies that were being transported in a box van when it crashed and overturned on an upstate New York highway.
State police say the vehicle crashed Tuesday on Interstate 86 in the Steuben (stoo-BEHN’) County town of Avoca (uh-VOH’-kah), 50 miles south of Rochester.
Troopers say a Missouri woman was driving the van carrying 103 puppies when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a ditch and overturn.
Troopers and employees of a towing company helped rescue the puppies, which were being delivered to pet stores. Five of the puppies sustained minor injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
The local SPCA’s website says it’s caring for “a large number of puppies” from the accident. The puppies are expected to be returned to their out-of-state owner.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.