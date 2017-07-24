ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head in a St. Louis public housing complex.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2gVRl3t ) reports that the shooting happened Sunday evening inside a home in the complex. Police Lt. Joseph Crews says the boy wasn’t conscious or breathing when officers arrived and was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether it was accidental.
Police released no other details about the shooting.
The Clinton-Peabody public housing complex where it happened is part of the city’s Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood. The neighborhood is one of the more dangerous in the city, and crime is up nearly 50 percent in the last six months compared to the same period last year.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Passage of paid-family-leave act shows power of working together | Op-Ed
- 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in SeaTac assisted-living facility; assailant sought
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com