ALBION, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old central New York girl was beaten repeatedly, doused in hot sauce, denied food and dragged behind a vehicle.
Four adults were arrested after the girl escaped from a home in the Oswego County town of Albion on Wednesday and asked a neighbor for help.
The sheriff’s office said the abuse began in April; the girl was beaten with fists, feet and an “implement” and spent days working outside without water or bathroom access. Authorities say that once she was forced to run with a heavy backpack, then tied to a car and dragged along.
Deputies say the girl was hospitalized.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
Three adults who lived at the home were charged with assault and remanded to jail. A woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.