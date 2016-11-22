Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TRUMP SOFTENS STANCES HE TOOK DURING CAMPAIGN

The president-elect backs off his hard line on climate change and his vow to jail “Crooked Hillary” Clinton.

2. TRUMP’S CHARITY ADMITS VIOLATING IRS RULES

The foundation says it ran afoul of regulations barring it from using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or major contributors.

3. WHY WALL STREET IS CHEERING

The Dow closes above 19,000 for the first time as a post-election rally continues to push market to records.

4. FIGHT TO DRIVE EXTREMISTS FROM MOSUL ADVANCES

Iraqi troops gain a foothold in another neighborhood in the city after fierce battles against Islamic State militants dug in behind heavy fortifications.

5. OTTO STRENGTHENS TO HURRICANE

The storm, dumping heavy rain, causes several deaths in Panama and forces evacuation from coastal areas in Costa Rica.

6. CIVILIANS TRAPPED IN ALEPPO

A Syrian monitoring group alleges that rebels are preventing dozens of families from fleeing the city as Russian-backed government forces intensify their bombardment.

7. WHAT’S TROUBLING ZIKA RESEARCHERS

While some virus-infected babies have small heads at birth, a study shows the heads of others are normal at birth but fail to grow at a normal pace.

8. OBAMA BESTOWS MEDALS OF FREEDOM

Among those receiving the nation’s highest civilian honor are Tom Hanks, Michael Jordan, Bruce Springsteen and architect Frank Gehry.

9. KIDS’ STUFF: TOYS THAT TEACH CODING

It’s gift-giving season, and some toy makers say it’s never too early to introduce computer programming concepts — even if a child is still in diapers.

10. WHO’S GETTING SECOND CHANCE

Bruce Arena is returning to coach the U.S. men’s national soccer team, a decade after he was fired.