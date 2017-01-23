KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The bodies of 10 people believed to be Indonesian migrants were found washed ashore in Malaysia on Monday not far from a capsized boat, officials said. Two Indonesians were rescued.

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency official said villagers discovered the bodies of six women and four men on a beach in southern Johor state.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media, said an Indonesian man and woman were rescued. He said a rickety wooden boat was found not far from the beach. It may have been carrying about 40 people who were trying to enter Malaysia illegally and overturned due to strong waves and bad weather conditions, he said.

A search for other victims was called off for the night but will resume Tuesday, he said.

Many Indonesians risk their lives by traveling on unsafe boats to work in Malaysia illegally.