WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten middle-schoolers from around the country are gathering at the National Geographic Society to show off their knowledge of borders, mountain ranges, history and culture.

The finals of the National Geographic Bee will be held Wednesday in Washington. This year’s competition includes three returning finalists from 2016.

Like the National Spelling Bee, the geography bee has gotten tougher in recent years as the top finishers often train year-round for academic competitions.

The winner will receive a $50,000 scholarship, a trip to the Galapagos Islands and a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society. This year’s contestants range in age from 11 to 14.

“CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca will moderate the bee for the second straight year. It will air Friday evening on the National Geographic Channel.