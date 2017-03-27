DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — Animal rescuers have saved 10 of 12 dolphins that were stranded along the Massachusetts shoreline.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2nrgeVL ) the stranding in Duxbury was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday. Six dolphins were able to get back into the water as the tide rose. Rescuers managed to help two others return to deeper water, but two died.
A spokesman for the New England Aquarium says rescuers didn’t have time to examine the animals because of the urgency required to get them back into the water.
International Fund for Animal Welfare officials say a team collected and released another two dolphins found stranded in Barnstable around 4:30 p.m. The dolphins were healthy.
Officials say the IFAW has rescued a total of 152 stranded animals this year.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
