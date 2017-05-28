BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in an attempted robbery of three undercover federal agents in Baltimore.

Police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were in plain clothes working under cover, sitting in a pickup truck Friday afternoon in West Baltimore, when two of three suspects tried to rob them.

Police say a federal agent shot one of the men. The other would-be robber and a third suspect got away. WBAL-TV (http://bit.ly/2qX4oES ) reports that police said a gun was recovered from the man who was shot. That man was expected to survive.

