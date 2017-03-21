BEIJING (AP) — A local government in central China says one student has died and 20 others were injured following a stampede during a morning bathroom break at an elementary school.
The Puyang county government in Henan province says Thursday’s incident is under investigation.
Overcrowding and poor building design and construction have been blamed for past crushing deaths and injuries at Chinese schools. Other safety problems have included the use of running tracks made from scrap that sickened students with their noxious fumes.
China deadliest stampede incident in recent years came during new year festivities on Jan. 1, 2015, when 36 people died in a crush along Shanghai’s riverfront esplanade.
