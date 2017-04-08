CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Officials say one person is dead after shooting near upscale shopping mall in South Florida.

Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department says detectives have responded to the scene of the shooting in Coral Gables that resulted in one death.

Zabaleta says the location of the shooting was along South Lejeune Road at an address that appears at or near the Shops of Merrick Park, an upscale shopping mall.