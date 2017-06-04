SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say one of three Laredo police officers wounded during a shootout that left a murder suspect dead has left the hospital.
Officer Mario Casares was discharged from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. A hospital spokesman Sunday had no other details on Casares, who was among those wounded Friday while confronting Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez in a convenience store parking lot.
Laredo police say two other wounded officers underwent surgery Saturday and should recover.
Investigators say Rodriguez called a restaurant Friday where the victim worked, using her cellphone, and told a co-worker to send an ambulance to the woman’s home. Police located the body of Reyna Zamora Gonzalez and secured a murder warrant for Rodriguez.
Records show Rodriguez previously served time for a Houston slaying.