TWENTYNINE PALMS, California (AP) — The Marine Corps says one Marine was killed and another was injured during a live-fire training exercise at a California desert base.
Lt. Karen Holliday told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the accident occurred at 5:05 p.m. Friday at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base in Southern California.
The Marines belonged to the III Marine Expeditionary Force and were conducting unit training in preparation for the start of a larger training exercise that focuses on combined arms maneuver warfare.
The Marine Corps is investigating the incident, and officials say they have no further information to release, including details on the injured Marine.
The identity of the Marine killed is being held pending notification of his family.
