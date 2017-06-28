PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — One man was killed and another was injured when lightning struck at a Florida construction site.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the lightning hit Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Pines.

Police say both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. It appeared that the man who survived wasn’t hit directly.

