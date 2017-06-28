PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — One man was killed and another was injured when lightning struck at a Florida construction site.
The Sun Sentinel reports that the lightning hit Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Pines.
Police say both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. It appeared that the man who survived wasn’t hit directly.
___
Most Read Stories
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/