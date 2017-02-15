REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a boiler explosion in the basement of a suburban Boston home killed a man.
The Massachusetts fire marshal’s office says the victim had gone to check on the boiler in the Revere home at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when it exploded.
The blast blew out the basement windows.
The man’s brother tells WBZ-AM that the home’s heating system had been malfunctioning for several days and the victim was trying to fix it.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues over his detention under Trump’s immigration actions
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- So how much did the Seahawks save in going from Steven Hauschka to Blair Walsh?
Officials have not released the man’s name.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.