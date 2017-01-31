GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A truck driver has died in a 50-vehicle pileup during a snow squall on Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania.
The series of accidents began Monday shortly after 1 p.m. as vehicles slowed near Glen Rock in southern York County on Monday.
The chain-reaction wrecks involved 40 passenger and 10 commercial vehicles. Multiple injuries were reported.
Northbound and southbound lanes reopened by 9 p.m.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- AG Bob Ferguson files lawsuit seeking to invalidate Trump’s immigration order WATCH
- Trump immigration agenda’s next target: Tech firms and their H1-B visas
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
The name of the dead trucker has not been released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.