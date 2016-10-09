GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and eight others were wounded when shots were fired at a party in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids.

Police say the gunfire happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Sgt. Terry Dixon told WOOD-TV (http://bit.ly/2doaO6x ) that officers were responding to a complaint about a party at a strip mall when they received reports that shots had been fired.

Police say about 60 people were at the party. A man in his 20s was killed. Most of the eight people who were wounded were taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The police haven’t said who might have fired the shots, and there isn’t anyone known to be in custody. Dixon says investigators are still trying to determine what happened.