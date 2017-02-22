EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — One person has died and another has been seriously injured following a small plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut.
The Piper PA 38 aircraft carrying the two people crashed in a swampy area near the end of a runway in East Haven on Wednesday morning.
Officials say emergency dispatchers were told the plane was on a training flight.
The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.