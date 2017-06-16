BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — One girl is dead and another is on life-support after they were found floating facedown in the ocean at the New Jersey shore.
Officials say the girls, who are cousins, entered the rough surf in Belmar on Thursday night when no lifeguards were on duty and without having an adult to watch them. Police and emergency responders later pulled them ashore.
Mayor Matt Doherty says the girls are residents and attended the town’s elementary school. Friday is the last day of classes.
Their names and ages have not been released.
