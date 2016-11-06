BYRON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Peach County deputy was killed and another was wounded responding to a dispute between neighbors in central Georgia.
The Macon Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2fu6Ifj ) reports the shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Byron, about 16 miles southwest of Macon.
Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks confirmed 41-year-old Patrick Sondron died at about 6:40 p.m.
GBI special agent J.T. Ricketson says the sheriff’s office contacted him about 6 p.m. requesting assistance responding to “a dispute between neighbors.”
Ricketson says when deputies arrived “they were under gunfire.” He says they returned fire.
A suspect was taken to a hospital. Ricketson would not say if the suspect was shot.
A person who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office said no one was there who could release any information.
Information from: The Macon Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com
