TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A long-standing dispute between neighbors in Florida escalated into a late-night altercation that ended with the death of a 23-year-old man.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Donna Lusczynski says as many as 14 people may have been involved in the fight early Wednesday near Tampa on Florida’s west coast.
She tells news outlets that deputies arriving shortly after 1 a.m. found two groups of people yelling at each other and multiple people suffering from stab wounds. Those injured include another 23-year-old, a 20-year-old, and two 17-year-olds.
Lusczynski says the fight started in one yard and quickly stretched into another.
She says search warrants are being executed at two homes and with the number of people involved investigators are “exploring a lot of possibilities.”
Authorities haven’t said what the dispute was about.