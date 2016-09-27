MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say a riot broke out at the Philippine national penitentiary, leaving a high-profile Chinese drug lord dead and four other inmates injured. The riot comes amid a congressional investigation into the drug trade within the facility.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said the riot broke out Wednesday after an inmate reprimanded three Chinese drug convicts who were using methamphetamine.

He identified the dead as Tony Co. He says Co and two other injured Chinese convicts are among the biggest drug traders in the country.

Also injured was Jaybee Sebastian, a prison leader who was asked to testify as a witness in the congressional investigation.

Bureau of Corrections director Rolando Asuncion, says the seven to eight inmates involved in the riot belong to two rival gangs.