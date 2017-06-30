DENVER (AP) — Colorado police shot and killed one woman and injured another after a carjacking and high-speed chase that ended in Denver.
Denver Police Commander Barb Archer says one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital where she was in critical condition. Their names weren’t immediately released.
Archer says the officers at the scene when the shooting occurred were from the metro area communities of Littleton and Englewood.
No officers were hurt in the incident that began with a carjacking around midnight Thursday in Littleton.
The chase went on for about 6 miles and ended when the car crashed.
Police were looking for two others who may have been involved in the carjacking.
No other details were immediately released, and the incident was under investigation.