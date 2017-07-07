GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A 72-year-old man has died after a tree fell on a home in western Michigan early Friday as severe thunderstorms moved across the state, authorities said.

Trees and power lines were knocked down by the strong storms, which started Thursday night and continued Friday morning. Heavy rain and hail fell in places. Consumers Energy said that more than 130,000 of the homes and businesses it serves lost power.

In Grand Haven, which is located along Lake Michigan, Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke told WOOD-TV that the man’s death was under investigation. The Ottawa County sheriff’s department said a woman at the home escaped.

Tom Donahue, who lives nearby, told WZZM-TV that the storm was extremely loud as it moved through.

“It sounded like a jet engine, a jet plane, was parked on my deck,” he said. “It was so loud. I couldn’t believe how loud it was. It’s the biggest storm I’ve ever been in.”

Consumers Energy said power restoration efforts were taking place and would likely continue through the weekend. The utility said the northeast and western portions of the state were hit hard.

The National Weather Service said winds up to 65 mph (105 kph) were reported in the Grand Rapids area. Some trees and large tree limbs were knocked down in suburban Detroit. DTE Energy reported scattered power outages in the Detroit area on Friday morning.