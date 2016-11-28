PALMVIEW, Texas (AP) — South Texas authorities say a grocery store employee faces charges of murder and attempted murder after he fired into a break room at the store, killing a co-worker and injuring three others.
Palmview police Chief Christopher Barerra says the shooting at the H-E-B store happened at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. He says the suspect, 25-year-old Raul Lopez, fled, then called 911 to confess.
Barrera says Lopez surrendered outside of his home at about 4:30 a.m.
Barrera says 48-year-old Mario Pulido was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the injured were in critical condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers recovered the weapon after the suspect drew them a map of where he had thrown it after the shooting.
Palmview is near McAllen.
