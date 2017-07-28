OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a seaplane hit a large wave and overturned while trying to take off near an aviation convention in eastern Wisconsin, killing one person from Minnesota and critically injuring another.
Experimental Aircraft Association spokesman Dick Knapinski says the six-seat seaplane was going about 80 mph when it crashed into Lake Winnebago late Thursday.
Authorities say two people were trapped inside the plane when it flipped. Another escaped.
Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Chris Shea says a woman who died Friday was a passenger. Her name was not released.
National Transportation Safety Board investigator Dan Baker says another person remained in critical condition. The third was released from the hospital.
The weeklong event attracts 550,000 people from more than 80 countries to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.