FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man is dead after he and another man were hit by a CSX train.
Fredericksburg Police say officials responded to the incident around 3:25 a.m. Saturday. Police say two men were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck in Fredericksburg.
Police say one of the men died at the hospital. The other person remains in critical condition at a hospital in Richmond.
Police say an investigation is underway.
