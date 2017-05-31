HUBBARD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person died after a vehicle and an Amtrak train with 48 passengers crashed southwest of Portland.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash near Hubbard around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the motorist was trying to drive across the tracks when the vehicle collided with the train, which was headed from to Eugene from Seattle.

Authorities say the driver was killed in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says one passenger with minor injuries was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened on Blackberry Lane Northeast and Highway 99 East. The sheriff’s office says the lane intersects with the train tracks and is controlled by a stop sign.

Deputies are investigating.