TOKYO (AP) — One person is dead and three others injured after two apparent explosions back-to-back in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya (oot-soo-noh-mee-ya).

Japanese media say the reported blasts occurred before noon Sunday at a public park and a nearby pay-parking lot. It wasn’t clear if they were related, and police are investigating.

Kyodo News service says a burned body was found in the park after police received a call saying a person was engulfed in flames following sounds of an explosion. Three others were injured.

A few minutes earlier, a car caught on fire in the parking lot. Flames and smoke shot into the air and repeated bangs could be heard on video posted on the Asahi newspaper website. No one was hurt.

Utsunomiya is 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Tokyo.