WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County Fire Department officials say at least one person died and five others were injured after a large tree fell on a wedding party in the city of Whittier.
The department says the tree fell Saturday afternoon and that two of those injured are in serious condition. The other three suffered minor injuries.
City News Service reports fire officials dispatched at least six ambulances to the scene. Fire crews are still at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown reflects poorly on him and Seahawks | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
- Suspect in Mount Vernon officer’s shooting had avoided life sentence in 1998 plea deal VIEW
- Mount Vernon officer in 'very critical' condition at Harborview; shooting suspect, 2 others in custody WATCH
- Woman killed during attempted purse snatching fought with attacker, Seattle police say
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.