LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a carjacking suspect is dead and two others injured after crashing into a utility pole during a police chase in Louisville.
Police Chief Steve Conrad says officers responded early Monday to a carjacking report and then tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car, but the driver took off. Officers chased the vehicle until the crash occurred.
Conrad told local media that the suspects are believed to be teenagers. He says all three were ejected and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.
Conrad said police protocol allows officers to chase suspects in dangerous crimes.
