VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Police say one man is dead and two people are hospitalized after multiple stabbings at a Vancouver entertainment complex.

The stabbing death of the unidentified 25-year-old man occurred early Tuesday during what police say was an altercation between two groups.

The fight occurred at the Plaza of Nations, which was part of the British Columbia Pavilion during Expos ’86.

Acting Sgt. Brian Montague says a fight led to the multiple stabbings and officers are trying to determine the motive and exactly how many people were involved.

He says two victims remain hospitalized, including an unnamed man listed in very serious condition.

Montague says several people are in custody, some as suspects and others as witnesses, but he says no one is cooperating with police. He suggested it is gang related.