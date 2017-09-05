FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A crash that involved 22 vehicles killed one person, sent 13 others to hospitals and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Florida for several hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that a tractor-trailer failed to stop and hit vehicles stopped due to a previous crash late Monday just south of the Florida-Georgia line.

Troopers said the crash involved three commercial vehicles. All of the southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked.

According to the report, none of the people taken to the hospital appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.