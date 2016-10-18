BERLIN (AP) — German police say a man has died and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting at a hair salon in the western town of Dueren.
The dpa news agency reported that a police armed response unit was sent to the site after reports of several shots being fired Tuesday.
It quoted a Dueren police spokeswoman saying that on arrival officers found two seriously wounded people in the salon.
The man died shortly afterward, and the woman was being treated.
It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the shots and what the motive for the shooting was.
