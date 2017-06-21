COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief has recommended a one-day suspension for an officer who subdued a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.
The proposed discipline by Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs against officer Zachary Rosen was made public Wednesday.
The city’s Public Safety director can follow the recommendation, impose his own or determine no discipline is warranted.
A video taken April 8 shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man in the process of handcuffing him, when a second officer identified as Rosen arrives and appears to kick him in the head.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
A message was left with the police union official speaking for Rosen.
An investigation says Rosen used “unreasonable” force that wasn’t part of his training.