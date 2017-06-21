COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A union official is criticizing an Ohio police chief’s proposed 24-hour suspension for an officer who subdued a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.
The recommendation by Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs against officer Zachary Rosen was made public Wednesday. The 24-hour suspension would amount to three shifts.
Jason Pappas is head of the Fraternal Order of Police chapter that represents Rosen. He says the union disagrees that any discipline is required.
Pappas notes that a sergeant, lieutenant and commander all cleared Rosen before a deputy chief found fault with the officer.
Attorney Sean Walton represents Demarko Anderson, the suspect Rosen was helping subdue.
Walton says Anderson was the victim of a crime and Rosen should be fired.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the chief recommended a 24-hour suspension, not a one-day suspension.