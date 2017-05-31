BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A man suspected of drunken driving faces multiple charges after a police pursuit in West Virginia ended in an accident that killed one officer and injured three others.
Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler tells WVNS-TV (http://bit.ly/2rTSWeq ) that 27-year-old Morgan Smith Walker was arrested on charges including DUI causing death with reckless disregard.
Walker was being held in the Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list Walker’s hometown or indicate whether he has an attorney.
The name of the Bluefield officer who died early Tuesday was withheld pending notification of relatives. Two other city officers and a state trooper were treated at a hospital and released.
Details of the accident haven’t been released. State police are investigating.