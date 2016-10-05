CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man charged with fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire has been ordered jailed on $1.5 million bail.
Eighteen-year-old Tyhan Brown of Camden was arraigned on murder and related charges on Tuesday in the slaying of Gabrielle “Gabby” Hill Carter.
Prosecutors say the girl had fled to a neighbor’s home in Camden when gunshots rang out on Aug. 24. Prosecutors say the intended target of the shooting ran to the same doorway though, and the girl was shot in the head. She died two days later.
Prosecutors say the shooting followed an ongoing dispute between Brown and the intended target.
Authorities have said they’re seeking additional suspects.
A trial date hasn’t been set.
It wasn’t immediately known if Brown has an attorney.
