It’s National Napping Day -- a good time to catch up on those Zzzzz.

OK, so we lost an hour of sleep — exchanged it, really, for an extra hour of daylight — this weekend as we set the clock ahead an hour for daylight-saving time.

But here’s your chance to catch up on your lost Zzzz.

Monday, March 13, the first full work day after daylight-saving time, is National Napping Day 2017.

According to the Days of the Year, Napping Day provides an opportunity to adjust after changes to daylight savings. That’s when most of us lose an hour of sleep due to “springing forward.”

National Napping Day has been marked since 1999. That’s when former Boston University professor William Anthony came up with the idea as a way to highlight the health benefits of a nap.

Studies have shown that short 10-to-20 minute naps work wonders for productivity.

The National Sleep Foundation says naps do not necessarily make up for inadequate or poor quality nighttime sleep, but they say a short nap can help to improve mood, alertness and performance.

And just in case you actually are thinking of catching a snooze at lunch, you’d be in good company. There are many famous people who weren’t afraid to catch a snooze in the afternoon including Winston Churchill, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Napoleon, Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison and George W. Bush.

And don’t forget George Costanza.

–