Don't panic: You have until Tuesday, April 18, 2017, to file your taxes.

Have you been panicking about getting your taxes done by April 15? You know, the day they’re usually due? Well, you just caught a break with a three-day extension, and here’s why:

On April 16, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill, the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, that ended slavery in the nation’s capitol and freed 3,100 slaves nine months before Lincoln signed the broader Emancipation Proclamation in January 1863.

Because the holiday falls on the weekend this year, it will be observed by D.C. employers on April 17 and many city offices will be closed.

Therefore, the final deadline for filing your 2016 taxes will be Tuesday, April 18.

So that’s your little grace period. Don’t procrastinate though, just get to work and get it done.