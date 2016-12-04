Just sucking up a big disappointment is a ticket to marital resentment, advice columnist Carolyn Hax tells a spouse who wants to move back to the West Coast. This couple long overstayed their original relocation plan, so it’s time to work it out.

Dear Carolyn

DEAR CAROLYN: Twelve years ago, my husband and I moved from my much-loved West Coast to the East Coast, where he was raised. His family lives about an hour from us.

At the time, our son was a year old, I was in between jobs and my husband got a job offer (procured in part by his family) for more money and a professional step up. The original idea was two to three years, but the recession hit hard and another baby was born, so we stayed.

Now, I desperately want us to return to my home to be near my mother and sister, friends and the type of life I loved out there. My husband says he doesn’t want to move, there is too much at stake financially and the schools are better here for our kids — one in elementary and the other starting high school next year.

He speaks to his parents occasionally but hardly ever to his siblings. I am very close with my sister and her wife, and my mom is widowed and aging. It has been very hard for me to only see them a couple of times a year if I am lucky.

Part of me feels like I have paid my dues back here (a decade longer than planned), and the other part thinks I sound like a brat. Although we both work full-time, he is the breadwinner and uses this as leverage against moving. I have applied for jobs out west and have employers interested in me.

I am kind of reaching a breaking point. What now?

— Now Who’s the Brat?

DEAR NOW WHO’S THE BRAT?: “Brat,” really?

That’s like calling yourself stupid when you don’t understand something. It promotes a “shut up, give up” mentality exactly when you most need to trust your brain, work ethic and refusal to quit.

So, first and easiest, stop negating yourself. You want something, you have good reasons to want it, and you were promised you would get it. By all means, sure, question and challenge your position in the light of your current conditions, including your kids’ needs and husband’s reservations — but if doing so brings you to the same conclusion of wanting to move back west, then respect yourself enough to see that as valid.

Then, respect your husband and marriage enough to be completely honest about where your mind and heart are. Resentment might start with a wrong that’s done to you, but harboring it in silence is a wrong you do to others. Air it, air it, air it: “This was supposed to be a two- or three-year move. A recession delay made sense but now it’s 12 years, and I am growing resentful that we’re not even discussing what I would like to do.” Own it.

To do so would guarantee his awareness of the true stakes of his decision to dig in unilaterally: losing your trust in him as your partner.

Being clear on the stakes here opens a discussion of real options for getting past any resentment.

Listen as intently and openly as you’re hoping he’ll listen to you.

DEAR CAROLYN: I’ve been dating an (unhappily) married bisexual man for five years. I’ve allowed him to support me financially. His wife does not know about me, his sexuality or my being male. I’ve urged him to come out to no avail.

I’ve put up with his marriage until recently when I found out he cheated on me with another man my age, who is married to a woman with two young children. It turns out he financially supports this man as well. Am I right to feel jilted or is this just the universe hurling justice at me?

— Cheated Cheater

DEAR CHEATED CHEATER: I think you’ve made this about your feelings long enough.

Long enough plus five years.

His actions are wrong, his silence is wrong, your bought-off complicity is wrong and has been throughout. His re-infidelity changes not a thing.

Please dedicate today and as many tomorrows as necessary to restoring your independence and integrity. “Put up with his marriage”! This is me having officially now seen it all.